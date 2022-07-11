Mick Jagger mingles unhindered with the crowds in Brussels

The singer visited the Blondie and Blinkie strip wall in the Kapucijnenstraat, drank a cocktail at La Pharmacie Anglaise and paid homage to Jacques Brel.

It seems all Jagger needed to mingle unmobbed with the crowds was a white cap. The photo of the Sint-Katelijneplein shows few people are aware who is in their midst.

The Stones “Sixty” Tour reaches the King Boudewijn Stadium tonight. Tickets are priced at between 99 and 500 euros and perhaps unsurprisingly the concert isn’t yet sold out!

Yesterday the band’s Twitter account also posted a video paying tribute to the Belgian capital.