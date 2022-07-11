Uber Files reveal how Uber elbowed in on Belgian taxi market
A massive data leak has revealed that Uber, the company that operates the taxi hailing app invested millions to lobby governments in favour of legislation to allow its services across the globe. French president Macron and former EU commissioner Neelie Kroes were both approached. A probe into the Uber Files conducted by a consortium of investigative journalists including reporters on Knack, Le Soir and De Tijd in Belgium suggests that both politicians helped Uber’s lobby work.
In Belgium Uber clashed with government and the taxi sector soon after it arrived here in 2014. The Uber Files reveal the company enlisted the help of private detectives in its struggle against rivals, the government’s ‘mystery shoppers’ operation was infiltrated and police raids were sabotaged.
Documents show that Uber enlisted the services of an international intelligence firm against its two most important rivals in the capital. The company operated a kill switch to shield all fiscal and social legislation information in the event of a police raid De Tijd reports.
The Brussels region introduced legislation providing a legal framework for platforms like Uber in 2022, while Flemish legislation was reformed two years earlier.
Cases against Uber brought to the courts by parties including the Brussels Region have still not been dealt with with one case coming to court next September.
The Labour inspectorate still has an investigation ongoing though during checks several infringements with regard to illegal employment and the failure to follow social legislation were recorded.