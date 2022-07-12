“Free Olivier from Iranian cell”

Olivier’s kin speak of a random arrest. “He’s been kept in solitary confinement for nearly five months” explains his sister Nathalie. “The first two months he had to bed down on the floor. There was no matrass and the light was on 24/7. He’s lost an awful lot of weight and his foot is infected”.

Olivier has a track record of humanitarian assistance spending many years in Afghanistan. Since 2015, in Iran, he has served as country director for several NGOs.

His friend Olivier Van Steirtegem explains he really wanted to return to Belgium: “In February he went back to Iran to tie up loose ends. He’s been unable to contact us ever since. It’s unclear why they are holding him”.

Olivier’s relatives hope a petition will focus attention on his plight. “We want to show people in Belgium support him” his friend says.

More information is available on Facebook, while here is the link to the petition.