COVID-19 update: number of corona patients in hospital reaches two-month high

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 143 – an increase of 18% on the week. 1,951 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 27% on the week and is the highest figure since the start of May.

88 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 19% on the week.

In the week to 8 July on average 7,692 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 39% on the week.

22,200 tests were carried out – up 18% on the week. 36.1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.07. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 107 others.

On average 8 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

32,015 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.