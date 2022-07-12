COVID-19 update: number of corona patients in hospital reaches two-month high
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that 1,951 people are in hospital with COVID-19. The figure includes people hospitalised for other reasons. The number of infections too are on the rise. On average 7,692 new cases are being recorded each day. The figure rose 39% on the week. Deaths remain stable with 8 deaths a day being linked to the virus.
The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 143 – an increase of 18% on the week. 1,951 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 27% on the week and is the highest figure since the start of May.
88 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 19% on the week.
In the week to 8 July on average 7,692 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 39% on the week.
22,200 tests were carried out – up 18% on the week. 36.1% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 1.07. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 107 others.
On average 8 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.
32,015 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.