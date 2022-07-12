Euro weakens to parity with the dollar: what does it mean?

The euro entered circulation just over two decades ago. It reached its highest value against the dollar in 2008 when a euro was worth 1.58 US dollars. At the beginning of 2021 the euro was still worth 1.21 US dollars. Today there is parity.

European economies are battling inflation. In Belgium inflation is nudging 10%. Uncertain Russian energy supplies too have affected confidence in the European currency. Belgian analysts believe recession could hit Europe far harder than other countries. Against many other currencies the euro has remained stable but against the US dollar it has been losing ground as the US economy seems less affected by global woes. Analysts say the greenback remains a safe haven in these challenging times. Investors are ditching euros and buying dollars as a result.

Moreover, the US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates, while the European Central Bank hesitates.

A weaker euro means imports including oil product imports that are traded in dollars become more expensive. Holidays in the US have also become pricier.

Exporters see a silver lining: European exports are now cheaper. Analysts don’t see any immediate reversal of parity. In fact the dollar could even become stronger in coming months.