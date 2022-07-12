Former transport minister’s role  in Uber entry questioned

The then Brussels mobility minister unveiled a taxi plan in 2015 that would make Brussels the first authority in Europe to legislate in favour of allowing Uber, which operates the taxi-hailing app, to operate here. A probe conducted amongst other by journalists on the Flemish publications Knack and De Tijd points to the friendship that existed between Pascal Smet and Uber chief lobbyist Mark MacGann. Documents show that the lobbyist, who has now become a whistle-blower, hoped to use his friendship with Smet to facilitate Uber’s roll-out of services in Brussels.

Mr Smet has told De Tijd that he never had any worries about the jocular approach to his contacts with MacGann as his friendship and this form of conversing predated the Uber chapter.

Leaked emails reveal that while Smet openly stuck up for the Brussels taxi sector, behind the scenes he mainly sided with Uber.

Mr Smet is clear in all conversations with the lobbyist he stressed that Uber only had a future in Brussels in a legal framework that respected driver status, transparency for clients as well as data transmission to the authorities.

Agnes Jongerius floor leader of the social democrats in the European Parliament’s employment commission says when the discussion about Uber became hot in Brussels the politician should have kept his distance from lobbyists.

Francophone socialists and greens have raised questions about Mr Smet’s role following the disclosures and are seeking the setting up of a commission of enquiry by the Brussels Parliament.

The Brussels taxi Federation has high hopes such an investigation can establish greater clarity. It accuses Mr Smet of facilitating Uber’s entry into Brussels. Under new taxi legislation introduced in the capital in June Uber services are permitted cheek by jowl to more conventional forms of taxi services.