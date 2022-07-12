Police discover two bodies at Limburg home
The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered from a house in Kinrooi (Limburg). Both victims in their thirties met a violent death.
Initially police were only able to identify one of the victims. It was shortly before 9AM that police were called out to investigate. Officers attending the scene discovered the two bodies.
Forensic scientists were called in and a 3D camera was used to record the scene. Police are doing a door-to-door but are still to apprehend any suspects.