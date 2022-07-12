Second attack on Antwerp restaurant in a week

The front door of the restaurant on the intersection of the Stenenburg and William Woodstraat was targeted with fireworks.

War grade weapons were employed during the attack on Thursday night. Police were soon able to detain two suspects in the neighbourhood following this attack but no weapons were found.

There’s been a spate of similar attacks up in Antwerp since the beginning of June. Several houses have been targeted across Borgerhout. Premises in Borsbeek as well as a car wash in Deurne were also attacked.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the attacks are linked and whether there is a connection to drugs trafficking. Most of the premises attacked seem to be linked to one single family.