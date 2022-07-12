Tax on energy companies’ excessive profits in the offing?

The energy minister points to the Italian example. The 25% tax would be levied on the higher than usual gross profits identified by comparing VAT returns. The tax would be calculated every quarter and only be levied if the increase in profits was 100,000 euros or more and represented an increase of over 10%.

The minister described the tax as “technology neutral” and would apply to electricity and natural gas companies known to Belgian regulators as well as to petroleum traders, who report to the federal economy ministry. In practical terms all gas, electricity and petroleum producers and suppliers would be affected.

The minister intends to raise the possibility of the tax during the budget talks this fall.