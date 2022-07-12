The Rolling Stones enthral the Brussels crowd

“Super concert! Fantastic! Mick isn’t worn out yet!” These are some of the reactions from Stones fans. The concert was the Belgian leg of the Sixty Tour in which the Stones celebrate 60 years as a band. It was the first time the Stones played a stadium in Belgium. The Werchter festival field and concert halls formed the venues for earlier concerts.

Fans poured in from across Belgium, the Netherlands and far further afield. They were not disappointed. Jagger and his fellow band members may be heading for 80 he can still put on a show!

Stringing songs together Jagger made references to Belgian icons including Tintin and Manneken Pis.

On Sunday Jagger had spent the day touring the sights of the capital, apparently without attracting too much notice. By Monday large crowds of fans had gathered outside the band’s hotel in the hope of gaining a glimpse of their idols.