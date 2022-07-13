Belgian midfielder Witsel presented at Atlético Madrid - and he already talks some Spanish

Witsel (33) ranks second on the list of players with the most caps for the Red Devils, only Jan Vertonghen does better.

Witsel did his best to please the fans with some Spanish words at his official presentation. "The first day at the club was very good. I have nice people in my team. The training sessions are hard, but this is how it should be. The preparation to the new season should be tough to be ready for the new championship," Witsel smiled.

He said that Atlético coach Diego Simeone was an important factor in his decision. Witsel signed a one-year contract in Madrid.