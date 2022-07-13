Bredene beach bars introduce return deposit on bottles and cans in pilot project

The system is simple: as a consumer, you pay a little bit extra for your drink in a plastic bottle or metal can, but once you have consumed the content, you can get the money back if you return the litter. The Scandinavian countries already have this system, as do Germany and the Netherlands.

There have been talks about this in Flanders for some time, to counter the problem of litter. But the ruling coalition (including the Flemish nationalists of N-VA and the liberals of Open VLD) has rejected the idea.

Bredene and its socialist mayor Steve Vandenberghe are introducing a local system in three beach bars in Bredene now, starting from Friday and lasting for a month. The period coincides with the busiest spell of the year.

The return deposit wil apply on the beach and will set buyers 20 eurocents back for each purchase, money which they will get back if they return the garbage. Bredene is being confronted with a lot of plastic and other litter on its beach each year - just like other Flemish coastal resorts and municipalities - and hopes it will make a difference.

If it turns out to work, the mayor wants to put it on the agenda of the Flemish government again. Local residents in Bredene give the project thumbs up.