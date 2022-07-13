Child care monitoring system is "a mess", investigating committee states but boss can stay on

After several incidents in Flemish creches - one toddler even died in hospital after an incident in a creche in Ghent - the Flemish Parliament installed a special investigation commission. It's final report has now been presented.

"It's a hard report, with 75 recommendations. We will try to honour each and all of these suggestions", Hilde Crevits said. She succeeded fellow christian democrat Wouter Beke as Welfare Minister recently, after Mr Beke had resigned.

Katrien Verhegge, who is at the helm of the Agentschap Opgroeien, can stay on. However, several crisis managers have been appointed to make sure the problems are addressed in the short run. A special "Crisis Management Committee" will be installed, including IT experts to make sure all possible information and inspection reports can reach the people they have to reach.

The christian trades union ACV is happy with the changes, but points to another problem: a major staff shortage where inspection teams are concerned. "We have demanded extra staff in the past, but hardly got it", Mark Selleslach of the ACV told the VRT, blaming the Flemish government for not doing enough.