Monkeypox gaining ground in Belgium, but first vaccines have arrived

125 patients are living in Flanders, 76 in the Brussels Region and 24 in Wallonia. They are all men, aged between 20 and 62.

The disease emerged in forested areas in Central and West Africa. There were only isolated cases of monkeypox in other countries, linked to people who had travelled to the stricken African region. However, the number of monkeypox has been ballooning in other countries and in Europa since early May, mostly among men who had sexual relations with other men.

Last week, the federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) announced that people in the care sector and people who had a risk contact will be able to get a vaccination. This should happen within four days after the contact. The first 200 vaccines arrived in Belgium yesterday evening, in the Jessa Hospital in Hasselt, which means that vaccinations can go ahead now.