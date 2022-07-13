Red Panthers just miss semi-final at hockey world championships, but make progress

The Dutch women had started as the big favourites in the quarter-final. They came 1-0 ahead, but Belgium stood strong and restored the balance in the game to equalise.

In the finale part of the game, the Netherlands were lucky to make one more goal as the Belgian goalkeeper Aisling D'Hooghe let a Dutch attempt slip between her legs, making a kind of own-goal. Belgium put up the pressure with some penalty corners, but failed to equalise in the end.

2-1, the end of the World Championships for Belgium despite a strong performance against one of the world's best teams: "We are very disappointed, we were so close to a draw against the world's number 1", said striker Stephanie Vandenborre. "We keep improving and we are closing the gap with the world's number 1. We are moving forward and this is the positive thing we need to keep in mind for the future."

Coach Raoul Ehren adds: "We can be proud of our performance. This is just the start. I think we can be part of the best 6 countries in the world. We should now aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics."