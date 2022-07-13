ZOO Planckendael sees record number of stork chicks

The storks had 86 nests this spring: 75 existing nests and 11 newly-made. The birds had 145 chicks, which is 34 up on last season. Two nests had as many as 5 chicks, while 2 or 3 is normal.

Amanda Wielemans of ZOO Planckendael told the VRT's Radio 2 that "we are particularly proud that the storks are doing so well. We think this is thanks to the dry spring, and especially the fact that we didn't have any heavy rain or extreme, cold conditions."

An increasing number of storks find their way to Planckendael. "We are located right on their migration route from the south to the north. The storks settle here, and apparently big crows attract more folk."

There are also about 20 storks that stay a whole year.