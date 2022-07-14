Belgian A400M to take part in French military parade in a first

The giant A400M left for the military airbase in Orléans the day before yesterday. The Belgians know the airbase well, as it used to be the training ground for A400M technicians.

"This is really an exceptional honour for the Belgian airforce", Denis Gochel, the pilot of the Belgian A400M told the VRT. "It also highlights our excellent cooperation with the French. Moreover, it is unique that not only we, but also a German and Spanish A400M will take part in the flight formation."

