Oldest "message in a bottle" ever in Belgium? Bottle opened, but mystery continues

The bottle was found in the Maldegem municipal park, where a statue of the goddess of the hunt Diana had to be removed. A bottle was found in the base. It contained a message and was closed. It soon became apparent that the bottle may date back to the 19th century.

Wim De Clercq and Maxime Poulain, two archaeologists of the Ghent university (UGent), did research to narrow down the period. They came to the conclusion that the bottle was manufactured after 1880 but before 1914, the start of the First World War. However, as statues of goddesses were mostly popular in the 19th century, it will probably date back to between 1880 and 1900.

The Maldegem mayor gave his permission to open the bottle, which happened today. It was hoped that a message would be found with an exact date, but only an old (closed) envelope was found. It had been rolled up and will have to be treated very carefully in order not to damage it.

Further research can only be done at a later stage. If it goes back to before 1886, Maldegem will have its place in the Guinness Book of Records.