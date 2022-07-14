One year after the devastating floods in eastern Belgium: PM and king and queen visit stricken areas

The floods were unprecedented and were the worst in Belgian history. Various rivers burst their banks, causing large-scale floods that hit 209 of the 262 Walloon municipalities. Apart from the human suffering, the damage was huge. The estimated cost (at this moment) to repair the damage has risen to 2.8 billion euros. The environmental damage is also huge, with loads of litter and garbage - that had been swept away by the water - to be cleaned up.

Almost all Walloon cities and towns are staging remembrance ceremonies today. King Filip and his spouse went to Limbourg, as did Alexander De Croo and Elio Di Rupo. Limbourg (between Verviers and Eupen) is situated in the valley of the River Vesdre, which was worst hit.

They took the time to talk to local residents. "I lived higher in the valley, but when see everything we lost... you keep looking for it but you can't find it. I guess we will have to find a way to live with it", one lady told PM De Croo, who promised the federal authorities will do their best to rebuild everything.

The king and queen also talked to local people and were invited by mayor Valérie Dujardin inside the city hall to speak to aid workers, who explained their did not know what to do first. (video)