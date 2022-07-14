Over 10,000 children involved in reports about child abuse, a new milestone

The figures apply to six VK centres in Flanders and Brussels. Their chatbox for children and adults battling emotional pressure or physical abuse, nupraatikerover.be, received 574 complaints, which is 28 percent up on the year.

Most reports are about emotional abuse rather than physical, and are not made by the victims themselves. Emotional abuse or neglect account for 36 percent of the cases, physical abuse or neglect for 28 percent. Sexual abuse (17 percent) and general risk situations (15 percent) make up the top-4.

"The figures are very high", says Inge Vanderstraete, a psychiatrist heading the VK in Antwerp. "This means that we have 10,000 stories of families, of children, that we would rather not have. On the other side, it also means that more people are finding the way to the centres offering help. And it also means that more children, parents and families can receive proper guiding and counselling."

Vanderstraete gives an example: "There was a child not performing well in school any longer. The teacher noticed that, talked to the child and found out that he didn't sleep well anymore. This was because his parents were constantly quarelling. In the evenings and nights, after he had gone to bed, he was always listening whether another discussion would end up in a serious fight. In the end it was the teacher who reported the problem to us."

It is possble that two years of corona have added to already exisiting problems, says Vanderstraete. "This created extra challenges in many families".