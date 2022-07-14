Stunning discovery at Waterloo, "a real eye-opener to the horror of the battle"

The place hosted a field hospital for the troops of the Duke of Wellington, whose coalition defeated the French together with a Prussian army.

Tony Pollard of the university of Glasgow is heading the unearthing operations: "I have been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and I have never seen anything like this. The excavation is unique, because human remains and burials from the aftermath of the Battle of Waterloo are extremely rare", he explains.

"What we have here is only the second human body ever to be excavated on the battlefield. In the pit, we have also got debris from the battle - including old bullets - amputated legs from patients in the hospital, and we have got at least three dead horses. It is a stunning discovery, and a real eye-opener to the horror of the battle of Waterloo."