Up to 37 degrees Celsius next week as heatwave will come to Belgium "but 40 is exaggerated"

For the moment, temperatures in Belgium are dropping again as a northern breeze brings cooler sea air. The maximum temperature for the Belgian Met Office's main measuring station in Ukkel is 25 Celsius for today, 22 for Friday and 23 for Saturday. It will be dry and mainly sunny with some (large) patches of clouds.

As from Sunday, the hot air above France will move to the north. Temperatures will climb fast, reaching 30 Celsius on Monday. Tuesday should become the hottest day of the year so far, with maximums of 34 Celsius in the shadow in Ukkel. This can be up to 37 in other parts of the country, the Met Office says. Wednesday will still be hot, but as chances of thunderstorms become bigger, the temperature should "only" reach to 30 degrees, weather pundits say.

There were talks of 40 Celsius and more first on Tuesday, according to American weather models, but David Dehenauw of the Belgian Met Office (KMI) told Het Laatste Nieuws that "we never follow this model because they are not correct. Yes, it is very dry for the moment, but their simulation is made based on the absence of a single drop of water in the soil. In this way, they end up with temperatures which are too high."