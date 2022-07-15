Belgian corona figures are up (again): where do we stand and is there reason for concern?
The upward trend in corona figures is being confirmed this week, but the number of patients in IC units remains below 100, for the time being. Should the latest statistics be a major cause of concern? The Antwerp governor Cathy Berx meanwhile wants to reintroduce face masks in busy public places.
There are 2,183 corona patients in Belgian hospitals now (+31 percent on the week and the highest number since early May). This figure includes patients that were hospitalised for a different reason, but who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital. Each day, 158 corona patients are being hospitalised (+13 percent on the week). This figure only applies to members of the public testing positive outside the hospital.
"It is mainly older people battling underlying diseases that end up in hospital", says virologist Steven Van Gucht. "We should remain on the alert and protect the weakest."
While coronavirus is still circulating at a fast pace - there were almost 7,700 new infections each day last week, a 26 percent rise - Mr Van Gucht is not really worried for the moment.
He thinks the pressure on hospitals will remain relatively low for the time being. "If you look at the number of patients in IC wardens, you will see that the pressure there is much lower than in previous waves." There are 98 people staying in IC units due to corona (+14 percent) at present, which is well below the alarm threshold of 200.
To put things into perspective: the graph below shows the number of daily hospital admissions (bottom) and the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals (darker blue line). The latest surge still had to be taken into account by the Health Institute Sciensano.
The return of the face mask obligation?
Still, the Antwerp governor Cathy Berx suggests to reintroduce mouth masks in busy public places. The renowned virologist Marc Van Ranst supports her call: "We should be more vigilant. We see that people who tested positive are often rather nonchalant. They should take much better precautions." Key politicians on the federal and regional level are not considering a reintroduction of face masks yet; they mainly look at the IC figures to take fresh corona restriction measures.
The R-figure meanwhile stands at 1.09, which means that the epidemic is still growing.