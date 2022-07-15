Belgian corona figures are up (again): where do we stand and is there  reason for concern?

There are 2,183 corona patients in Belgian hospitals now (+31 percent on the week and the highest number since early May). This figure includes patients that were hospitalised for a different reason, but who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital. Each day, 158 corona patients are being hospitalised (+13 percent on the week). This figure only applies to members of the public testing positive outside the hospital.

"It is mainly older people battling underlying diseases that end up in hospital", says virologist Steven Van Gucht. "We should remain on the alert and protect the weakest."