Federal MP has to appear in court on charges of hate speech

Van Langenhove was elected on a slate of the far-right party Vlaams Belang but has taken up his seat in parliament as an independent MP. The story begins four years ago when a documentary by the VRT's current affairs flagship Pano reveals that he and a dozen other members are exchanging racist speech in closed chat groups.

The group members are making fun of black people, or making sexist or antisemitic jokes among other things. Van Langenhove was the leader of the pack and thus played a prominent role. While he and six others have to appear in court, five other members are off the hook.

The examining judge does not make any statement about guilty or not guilty, but only says there is enough reason for the seven to be taken to court on charges of violating anti-racism legislation.

A trial could take place at the end of the year. Van Langenhove was not in Ghent today, but he sent a written statement later on. He calls it a witch-hunt and a political trial. He is confident they will be acquitted in the end and he is looking forward to the trial.