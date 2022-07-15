Former news presenter becomes Belgium's new Foreign Minister

"I was surprised they asked me", confessed Lahbib. She underlines she also made documentaries as a journalist abroad in the Middle-East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. "I was a privileged witness. Now I have been asked to make decisions and to take action."

Lahbib has no political experience, but sees no problem. "I have enough background. I was on the field as a journalist. Maybe this is the time to change things in politics." She regularly spoke Dutch at the press conference. "I know the Flemish culture better than I speak Dutch", she said, adding that she will still work to improve her Dutch.

Lahbib was born in a Boussu, in the Borinage, as a daughter of an Algerian family. She is succeeding former PM Sophie Wilmès as Foreign Minister. Wilmès decided to quit the job on a permanent basis to take care of her husband, who is battling cancer. Wilmès announced her decision a couple of days ago, it was up to her party to pick a successor.