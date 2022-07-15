Former news presenter becomes Belgium's new Foreign Minister
Hadja Lahbib (Francophone liberal, MR) has been chosen to succeed Sophie Wilmès as Foreign Minister. It was MR president who announced his choice at a press conference this morning. Hadja Lahbib (52) worked 20 years as a news presenter at the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF, but will now serve under the federal government of PM Alexander De Croo.
"I was surprised they asked me", confessed Lahbib. She underlines she also made documentaries as a journalist abroad in the Middle-East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. "I was a privileged witness. Now I have been asked to make decisions and to take action."
Lahbib has no political experience, but sees no problem. "I have enough background. I was on the field as a journalist. Maybe this is the time to change things in politics." She regularly spoke Dutch at the press conference. "I know the Flemish culture better than I speak Dutch", she said, adding that she will still work to improve her Dutch.
Lahbib was born in a Boussu, in the Borinage, as a daughter of an Algerian family. She is succeeding former PM Sophie Wilmès as Foreign Minister. Wilmès decided to quit the job on a permanent basis to take care of her husband, who is battling cancer. Wilmès announced her decision a couple of days ago, it was up to her party to pick a successor.
VIDEO: Lahbib takes the minister's oath before King Filip