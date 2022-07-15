Dance enthusiasts are ready for Tomorrowland!

They come from about 200 different countries and nobody is short of enthusiasm. Tomorrowland's 16th edition has been spread over three different weekends - three consecutive weekends in July - to give more people the chance to join, after two years without due to corona. The biggest dance festival in the world is a complete sell-out, despite a ban for youngsters under 18.

The main stage, called "the Reflection of Love", includes 18 fountains that will be used to provide extra cooling for the big crowds. It also boasts 1,300 LED lights and 61 lasers that will guarantee a light spectacle, as the theme of this edition is light, together with passion and love.

The festival has adopted a zero-tolerance for drugs, and sniffer dogs will be used to stage regular checks. At the same time, only those aged over 18 can enter. This is to make life easier for bartenders, because those younger than 18 cannot drink alcohol but this is hard to check in the hustle and bustle at the bar.

Each weekend, about 200,000 festival-goers are expected. Taste the atmosphere in this video, where the early birds are warming for the 'real' festival from Friday to Sunday.