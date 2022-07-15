Rail services in and around Brussels heavily disrupted

Rail traffic bound for Brussels or leaving the capital, and all trains on the busy north-south line were affected around 10:30. "This was due to a computer problem in one of the technical hubs", confirmed Frédéric Petit, spokesman for the rail infrastructure company Infrabel.

Most trains had a complete standstill that lasted about 30 minutes, between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. The problem was solved by 11 o'clock, but the disruption is bound to cause delays for the whole afternoon. Infrabel hopes that everything can get back to normal by the evening rush hour.