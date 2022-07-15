Red Flames downed by France, but they still hope to advance

The Red Flames were in for a challenge. After their opening match (1-all against Iceland) the pressure was on against France. However, the French ladies are among the favourites to win the tournament and impressed in their opening match, thrashing Italy 5-1.

Belgium got 1-0 behind early in the match, but France failed to steamroll through. The Flames equalised through Janice Cayman on 36 minutes, but this triggered a new Franch wave of attacks. Griedge Mbock headed home the 2-1, Belgium trailed 2-1 at half-time in Rotherham.

The French were better but failed to build up the score. A French penalty late in the match was stopped by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard - her second penalty save in two games. The French missed the rebound in front of an open goal mouth, with 2-1 as the final score.

The slim defeat and the fact that Iceland and Italy drew 1-all, left the chance for Belgium to qualify open. "We should go for the win against Italy and hope that the French will do their job against Iceland," striker Janice Cayman kept up the Belgian hopes. In the above-mentioned scenario, Belgium could still take second place in the group.