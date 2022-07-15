Small plane crashes in Bruges, pilot escapes with light injuries ( VIDEO)

The accident happened around 2 p.m. The small aircraft could be seen diving straight to the ground, only stopped by a parachute that limited the impact. The plane crashed on the Torhoutsesteenweg in Sint-Andries, a busy axe for local traffic but no vehicles on the ground got involved.

The pilot managed to leave the plane immediately after the crash, he can be seen jumping out of the aircraft on the videos. He only sustained light injuries. Firefighters quicky came to the site to avoid a possible fire. It is being investigated what went wrong, but the pilot said he could no longer control the plane after the glass door showed some problems.