3 Belgians perish in Kenya

The Belgian foreign ministry has confirmed the deaths of three nationals in an accident that happened last week.

The accident occurred on the Mombasa – Nairobi Motorway when the minivan the Belgians were travelling in crashed head-on into a truck at Mwanatibu. The minivan ended up underneath the truck’s trailer. The Kenyan driver too perished.

The motorway is notorious for the number of people killed there. Each year some 3,000 people die on this stretch of road.