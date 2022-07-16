“One device could trigger chain reaction”

Magnet fisher John Vleers told Brussels media outlet Bruzz: “There were ten shells all dating from the Second World War. I believe dozens of shells are still waiting to be found in Brussels waterways”.

Mr Vleers, who has quite a track record when it comes to magnet fishing, says the undisturbed shells are still live and potentially dangerous. “I hope they set to work on a large-scale clean-up of the River Zenne because it’s full of the stuff. If one of the shells explodes it could trigger a chain reaction and the consequences are impossible to predict”.

The Dutchman hit on the location after investigating the Second World War. In 2009 divers from the Brussels environment department discovered six shells dating from the Great War at this very spot.

The Dutchman now hopes the authorities will take swift action. “I’m doing this to keep people safe. The canal urgently needs to be cleaned up. A team of us collected 300 weapons and 60 shells from the waters off the Materialenkaai”.