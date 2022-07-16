“Shopper who paid 1,000 euros too much hadn’t noticed”

It was only when the gentleman noticed the shop’s appeal in the media that he checked his receipt.

Manager Charlie Holvoet first asked his bank to try and identify the client who had been overcharged by accident. As this was going to take too much time, he decided to launch an appeal on social media.

The unfortunate shopper returned to the store with his receipt and was immediately reimbursed.

The duped customer was not the only individual to respond to the appeal on social media. The pet shop received three other calls from members of the public insisting that they had been overcharged, but when they were asked to produce proof, they were unable to do so.