Fatal shooting up in Antwerp

Wouter Bruyns of Antwerp police: “It was around 7PM that we received reports of shots being fired on the Van Cortbeemdenlei. Efforts to reanimate the victim failed”.

Prosecutors say several shots were fired at the victim thought to be a Dutch national. A vehicle in the vicinity that may be linked to the incident had Dutch plates.

An examining magistrate has launched a murder enquiry. The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have yet to apprehend any suspect.