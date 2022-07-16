Ghent revellers urged “to drink enough”!
The good folk of Ghent have had to do without Europe’s largest street festival for nearly three years due to the pandemic. But people who know about these things say the festival is off to a great start after the keys of the City of Ghent were handed over to festival burgomaster Alderman Bram Van Braeckevelt on Friday officially signalling the start of this year’s festivities.
People from across Flanders and well beyond have been pining for the return of their greatest festival for months now. A fire show launched from the five top stories of the now stripped Belgacom building provided the first spectacle.
The first night of the Ghent Festival attracted over 150,000 visitors. This is 45,000 more than on the first day of the last edition in 2019.
On the whole most things went smoothly, but Ghent police report around 15 brawls. Over one hundred revellers received a fine for passing water just anywhere. One person reported being raped and was taken to the city’s sexual violence care centre. Red Cross officials treated over one hundred people. Some 25 needed hospital treatment.
Festival burgomaster Bram Van Braeckevelt was satisfied the first night’s revelry had been a success: “It’s a fantastic feeling, the rebirth of the Ghent Festival. The feasts have started well. The opening event was magical. There were a lot of people in the city. Temporarily we had to close two squares because of the crowds. At last, we are once again allowed to come together”.
Immense crowds are expected in the East Flemish metropolis in coming days as temperatures soar. “We are ready” says the festival burgomaster. “We’ll work up a sweat but there are enough places for people to cool down. We’re asking people to take their precautions, to make sure they are well protected and drink enough”.