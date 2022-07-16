Ghent revellers urged “to drink enough”!

People from across Flanders and well beyond have been pining for the return of their greatest festival for months now. A fire show launched from the five top stories of the now stripped Belgacom building provided the first spectacle.

The first night of the Ghent Festival attracted over 150,000 visitors. This is 45,000 more than on the first day of the last edition in 2019.

On the whole most things went smoothly, but Ghent police report around 15 brawls. Over one hundred revellers received a fine for passing water just anywhere. One person reported being raped and was taken to the city’s sexual violence care centre. Red Cross officials treated over one hundred people. Some 25 needed hospital treatment.