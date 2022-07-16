One dead as car crashes off motorway at Beernem

The accident happened around 6:10AM on the motorway coast-bound. Exactly what happened still needs to be established but the driver lost control of his vehicle, careered off the motorway and the car ended up in a deep ditch.

Four other people were in the car at the time. Emergency services attended the scene en masse and freed all the passengers from the wreckage. One person in the car died at the scene. The others were ferried to hospital. Belgian roads police are investigating the accident.