Amber heat warning from Monday

On Monday only the coast, where a green code applies, and the provinces of Namur and Liege, where the code is yellow, escape the amber warning. On Tuesday the whole of Belgium colours amber (also sometimes called orange).

People are urged to drink regularly, wear light clothing, stay in cooler places, monitor their health, to eat light meals and keep windows and doors closed to keep the heat outdoors.

The extreme heat is set to cause some mobility issues. Belgian Rail has announced the cancellation of 34 commuter services on Tuesday. The company says the trains are parked in the sun during the daytime or possess equipment that is vulnerable under extremely hot conditions.

Temperatures are set to rise sharply in coming days. Today highs of 26°C are anticipated but by Tuesday we could be eying 39°C in Flemish hotspots.

Saturday is a mixed bag with sunshine alternating with cloudier periods in the North and north-western tracts. Cumulus cloud is expected in the afternoon with the sun gaining the upper hand in the north-northwest first.

Highs of 26°C in central parts.

Sunday will be hotter with only the odd cloud. Highs of 26°C on what for once we can deservedly call the Flemish Riviera. Highs of 29° elsewhere.

Monday is even hotter. Sunny with a little cumulus cloud and highs of 34°C inland.

On Tuesday highs of 38°C are forecast for the interior with 39°C a possibility in some spots. Localised thunderstorms could materialise overnight.