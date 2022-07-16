World record for Paralympian Vromant

Vromant improved the existing record by over 3km. The Paralympian had made his ambitions well known ahead of the event: “It’s not a question of if, but rather by how much I will improve the world record” he said. The record was held until now by Ireland’s Colin Lynch.

On the Grenchen circuit Vromant easily stuck to his planned schedule.

“Two or three times I had to sit up straight to stretch my back. That had been planned. I had hoped to accelerate in the final stages but I just couldn’t manage it. Still, my performance made the grade. I’m so happy”.

“I admit I underestimated it. It’s really an hour of suffering. The pain started after ten minutes”.

The rider is already looking forward to Sunday’s Belgian championships and the time trial.