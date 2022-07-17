Belgium orders extra monkeypox vaccines

Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) expects the extra doses to arrive by the autumn: “As soon as the extra doses have arrived, we will be able to invite more people at risk to get vaccinated.

The disease usually circulates in West and Central Africa but the present outbreak has spread far further afield.

As monkey pox spread globally a first case was diagnosed in Belgium in May. All 224 known cases involve men aged 20 to 62.

Belgium is attempting to stem the outbreak by vaccinating people at risk. 3,040 doses of the Jynneos vaccine had already been ordered to this end. A further 30,000 doses will now be added to the original order. That’s enough to immunise 15,000 people.

Mr Vandenbroucke says a public awareness campaign is underway, but despite this numbers are still rising.

Due to limited numbers of vaccine doses strict conditions have been set on who will get the vaccine i.e. only high-risk individuals.

The vaccines are most efficient when used within 4 days of a high-risk physical contact (skin on skin). The regular smallpox vaccine already offers protection. People at high risk who haven’t had this vaccine will require two doses of the monkey pox vaccine with 28 days in-between. Doctors at 9 referral centres across Belgium will be able to decide who gets the vaccine in consultation with the regional health authority and the patient.

People on PrEP, used to protect against HIV, and health workers in referral centres should qualify for the vaccine.

The monkeypox virus causes a fever and skin lesions on the body. Most cases cause a mild disease that passes of its own accord after 2 to 4 weeks.