Fake bank officials deployed in new scam

The couple first received a telephone call from somebody impersonating an official from their local branch. He claimed there was something wrong with their account and somebody would soon drop by to sort things out. The ‘bank clerk’ soon appeared and asked for bank card codes saying he was going to block the cards. The cards he then took with him. The conmen than had no difficulty in raiding the couple’s accounts.

Similar conmen are also at work in the Waregem area of West Flanders. These fraudsters also made online purchases and transferred cash abroad.

Police chief Geert Verleyen warns: “Genuine bank staff will never request your code. If that happens it should set alarm bells ringing. Bank staff never ask you to read out codes generated on card readers. Moreover, staff are never dispatched to people’s homes without good reason”.

Police ask members of the public to phone 101 if you are contacted by a fake bank official. People, who have been duped, should report the incident.