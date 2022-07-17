Five perish in Hainault blaze

The blaze started around midnight. Fire-fighters attended the scene but by the time they arrived the entire ground floor had been gutted. Fire-fighters recovered five bodies from the premises: a couple in their nineties, their son-in-law and a grandchild in his twenties.

Detectives are investigating what caused the fire whose cause at present remains unknown.

Roeulx Mayor Benoit Friart spoke of a dreadful tragedy that had never been seen in his municipality before.