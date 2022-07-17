Flemish win in Tour de France

It’s the first time the Fleming actually manages to win a stage.

Today’s race covered 202.5 km from Rodez to Carcassonne in intense heat and over melting asphalt. French riders Gougeard and Thomas broke away from the pack in the final stages, but Stuyven and Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) managed to overtake. Van Aert and Philipsen followed eventually succeeding in putting the Trek-Segafredo riders behind them. Philipsen careered to victory.

Jonas Vingegaard leads overall.