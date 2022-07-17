Missing octogenarian found in ditch after 3 days

Louis disappeared on Wednesday. A major search operation yielded few results, but luckily local police officers found the octogenarian lying in a ditch near a local watering hole on Saturday.

Louis’s son Fred was convinced his father hadn’t strayed far from his care home. On Saturday he was tracing his father’s steps on information provided by CCTV cameras, when all of a sudden, he heard police sirens and received the liberating call from law enforcers explaining his dad was safe and sound.

Police had noticed a shoe poking out from a hedge and that is how they discovered the missing pensioner. It was clearly Louis’s lucky day because a former mayor and doctor Eddie De Block was seated at a nearby pavement café and was only too ready to give Louis first aid.

Louis couldn’t tell his rescuers how long he’d been in the ditch because of his dementia.

Louis was then taken to hospital in Brussels. He’s in a stable condition but exhausted. His son has filed a complaint against the care home because they failed to carry out the checks they promise: “It all ended well this time” says Fred “but it could have ended in tragedy!”