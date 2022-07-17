Amber alert for all natural areas as Flanders faces second day of extreme heat
Belgium is into the second day of two days of extreme heat after the Met Office declared an amber or orange warning. Highs nudging 40°C are forecast for Tuesday. The temperature hardly dropped during the night, but a westerly wind and possible showers should wash away the heat on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday. On Monday, an amber alert was also issued for all natural areas in Flanders due to the risk of wildfires.
The amber alert was issued around noon and will apply to heathlands, forested areas etc. in all Flemish provinces. The code implies that there is an increased risk of wildfires due to the long-time drought in combination with the scorching heat. People should not smoke or leave children wandering around on their own.
They should also avoid leaving any litter or glass behind - which is always the case, but especially now. "A small piece of glass may cause a blaze via the lens effect", explains Jeroen Denaeghel of the Agency Natuur en Bos that monitors our forests. "We also ask people to stay on the alert and to look out for wildfires. If they notice something suspicious, they can call 112."
What to do?
The general advice is stay indoors and look for a cool place to spend the day. Drink enough water and avoid physical exercise during the day. The latter is all the more important as ozone levels will increase during the day to reach a peak in the early evening. The air pollution may cause breathing problems during physical exercise.
If you know a vulnerable person, like your 80-year-old neighbour who is living alone, it may be a good idea to have a check if everything is fine.
Temperatures will hardly drop tonight
Temperatures will only go down very slowly. Last night, it remained very hot until well into the night. Around 9 p.m. a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius was still being recorded with sleeping a challenge.
If you had wanted to open all your doors and windows for some fresh air, it was best to wait until the early morning when minimum temperatures should have reached around 20 degrees. But the advice was to be early, as it warms up very fast after 7 in the morning. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 40° Celsius in some places.
Fresher air should reach Belgium on Tuesday night, bringing possible showers. The maximum temperature for Wednesday will be more than 10 degrees lower, around 26°C or 27°C.
Several services impacted
The heat also impacts on daily life. Some services may be adapted today and tomorrow:
- Belgian Rail is axing 34 commuter services. Trains that are supposed to stand outside all day in the full glare of the sun or with equipment that is sensitive to extreme heat are affected.
- In Antwerp services operated using older PCC trams will be cancelled. Lines 11, 4, 7 and 24 are all hit. No problems are anticipated in Ghent where the entire fleet has now been modernised.
- The Bakers’ Federation says many bakers won’t stick to their usual hours of trade. Working near ovens is hard work in the heat. Some bakers will limit their offerings, while others fear fewer customers will turn up in the heat of the day.
- The Federation of Butchers and Caterers is urging members to take a longer midday break as fewer customers are anticipated.
- Some flower shops too may remain closed.
- In Antwerp and several other towns refuse collections will start earlier.
- The Zuidfoor funfair in Brussels will open later, at 6 p.m. Normally, snackbars at the fair have to open at 11 a.m. and the attractions at 1 p.m.
- The environment unit expects ozone levels to exceed the norm on Monday and Tuesday. As a result people should avoid strenuous activities.
- There are fears a smog alert may have to be declared because of too much pollution in the air. This limits the speed on motorways to 90km/h.
- The Antwerp zoo pays extra attention to its animals. Most of them have a cool place at their disposal or they can play in the water, but they also get ice lollies these days.