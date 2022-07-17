Amber alert for all natural areas as Flanders faces second day of extreme heat

The amber alert was issued around noon and will apply to heathlands, forested areas etc. in all Flemish provinces. The code implies that there is an increased risk of wildfires due to the long-time drought in combination with the scorching heat. People should not smoke or leave children wandering around on their own.

They should also avoid leaving any litter or glass behind - which is always the case, but especially now. "A small piece of glass may cause a blaze via the lens effect", explains Jeroen Denaeghel of the Agency Natuur en Bos that monitors our forests. "We also ask people to stay on the alert and to look out for wildfires. If they notice something suspicious, they can call 112."