Suspicious death as Ghent marks return of the festival
The body of a 53-year-old man was retrieved from the waters of the canal along the Lousberg Quay early this morning. There are indications the man was thrown into the water and subsequently died.
A passer-by noticed the body around 8AM and alerted the emergency services. They attended the scene but were unable to reanimate the man. It’s unclear what exactly happened but public prosecutors speak of a suspicious death.
Forensic scientists, a police physician and an examining magistrate have all been at the scene.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the Ghent Festival, Europe’s biggest street festival, which started on Friday.
Loading video player ...