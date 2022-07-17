Unidentified explosive device used in Antwerp blast

The explosion occurred in the Deken De Winterstraat around 1AM. “Some kind of explosive was detonated outside premises” local police say.

The exact nature of the explosive device is the subject of an investigation launched by Antwerp public prosecutors.

Investigators are minded to rule out a grenade, but the exact nature of the device is unclear.

The blast damaged a front door, the drive and several cars parked in the area.

“Damage is limited. Fortunately nobody was at home at the time” local police say.

On Friday nearby Deurne was the scene of a fatal shooting that is thought to be linked to drug trafficking. The victim is believed to be a criminal involved in drug-trafficking. The perpetrators, who are still on the run, are thought to be Dutch nationals too.