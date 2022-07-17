What’s the story behind Ostende, Argentina?

So how come a town in Argentina was named after the Flemish resort?

An investigation conducted by our colleagues at VRT Radio 2 revealed Argentina’s Ostende with its sandy roads has few similarities with the Belgian Ostend we are so familiar with. Still, a map of Ostende reveals streets named after Brussels (Bruselas), Antwerp (Anvers) as well as the Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens.

Belgian fishers from Ostend emigrated to Argentina and the Ostende area after the Second World War. After the war it was hard to make a living in fisheries here, while Argentina was also a safe haven favoured by Belgians who had collaborated with the Nazis during the war.

The Belgian fishers settled in the Mar del Plata area of Argentina near Ostende, but they can’t have been responsible for establishing the town as promotional material shows that it was existent as early as 1913.