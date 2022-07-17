What’s the story behind Ostende, Argentina?
Many are the European towns and cities that have a twin with the same name in the Americas. So too the Flemish seaside resort of Ostend. Argentina too boasts an Ostend or rather an Ostende, a coastal town of some 6,000 inhabitants.
So how come a town in Argentina was named after the Flemish resort?
An investigation conducted by our colleagues at VRT Radio 2 revealed Argentina’s Ostende with its sandy roads has few similarities with the Belgian Ostend we are so familiar with. Still, a map of Ostende reveals streets named after Brussels (Bruselas), Antwerp (Anvers) as well as the Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens.
Belgian fishers from Ostend emigrated to Argentina and the Ostende area after the Second World War. After the war it was hard to make a living in fisheries here, while Argentina was also a safe haven favoured by Belgians who had collaborated with the Nazis during the war.
The Belgian fishers settled in the Mar del Plata area of Argentina near Ostende, but they can’t have been responsible for establishing the town as promotional material shows that it was existent as early as 1913.
Further investigation revealed that Ostende was founded over a hundred years ago by a certain Fernand Robette. Fernand hailed from the Walloon town of Mons and had made a fortune in absinthe. His move to Argentina was intended as the start of a new business adventure that is said to have led to the creation of Ostende. At the time Ostend in Belgium had quite a reputation as a haunt of the rich and well-to-do from across Europe seeking leisure. This is a reputation Robette hoped to emulate in Argentina, though other sources speak of an initiative of the Argentinian authorities eager to encourage Belgians to emigrate to the country.
VRT listener Katrien Lannoye, who visited the Argentinian Ostende some years ago, remembers the Viejo Hotel Ostende as the only link to Ostend today. She is related to Ostender fishers, who emigrated to Argentina and was eager to visit the town together with her aunt who still lived in Buenos Aires. “Yes” she told Radio 2 “Ostende was founded by Belgians, but they didn’t come from Ostend!”