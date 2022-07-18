18-year-old apprehended after new attack against Borgerhout snackbar

The previous incident was one week ago, when heavy duty fireworks went off just in front of the building. One week before that, the site had been shot at with a heavy weapon. The suspect could be apprehended after a cooperation between the local and the federal Antwerp judicial police. The person is being questioned.

Police had installed CCTV in the area after last week's incident. The judicial authorities investigate whether there is a link with drugs gangs.

Other properties in the city of Antwerp have also been attacked in recent weeks, and the cases may be linked to one another as some houses belong to the same family.