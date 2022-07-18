Another body discovered in the water in Ghent

The judicial authorities have confirmed the news. The area of the Houtdok, in the northern part of the city, was closed for all traffic as police, forensic experts and investigators were doing their work.

The Houtdok is a popular place for swimming, though it is officially forbidden. Detectives think that a link with the Ghent Festival is less probable than in the first case. Saturday night, the body of a 53-year-old man was found in the Lousbergkaai. Footage shows how two other people managed to push the man into the water.