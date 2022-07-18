Heptathlon champion Thiam leads the pack half-way, Noor Vidts 5th at World Athletics
Belgium has two top athletes taking part in the women's heptathlon at the Athletics World Championships in Eugene (U.S.): Nafi Thiam and Noor Vidts. Thiam, the reigning Olympic champion, is leading the rankings after the first day and 4 events, while Fleming Noor Vidts is 5th. On Sunday, Bashir Abdi had taken a bronze medal in the marathon.
Nafi Thiam had an excellent start with a personal best on the hurdles. She won the high jump, one of her favourite events, and also did well in the shot put where she was only beaten by her Dutch challenger Anouk Vetter.
In the 200 metres, the final event of the first day, Vetter managed to come a little bit closer, but Thiam stood strong and finished only 0.02 seconds above her personal best. "The first day was very positive. Now it will be key to take enough rest."
Noor Vidts, the Flemish sensation at the previous Olympic Games with fourth place, also did well on her first day. She took an excellent start, but saw her challengers perform better in the 200 metres. She dropped from 4th to 5th place, but can still hope to grab a medal. Vidts is also the reigning world indoor champion on the pentathlon.
These are the standings after the opening day (the competition ends tonight with the long jump, the javelin, and the 800 metres). Can defending champion Thiam win back-to-back titels?
- Nafi Thiam 4071 points
- Anouk Vetter (Netherlands) 4010
- Anna Hall (United States) 3991
- Adrianna Sulek (Poland) 3982
- Noor Vidts 3921
Bronze Abdi
Yesterday afternoon (Belgian time), Bashir Abdi had claimed a bronze medal in the men's marathon. The Ghent resident was in contention for the silver, but also had to look behind in the final metres of the 42.195 km course to secure the bronze.
Abdi also took the bronze at last year's Olympics. Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia is the new world champion. He finished it off in a sizzling 2:05:36, Abdi came 1 minute and 12 seconds behind.