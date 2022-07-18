Motorbike rider shot dead in Diksmuide in mysterious incident

The shooting incident happened around 9 o'clock last night, at the IJzerdijk. Emergency services received a call and were quickly at the scene. They tried to resuscitate the victim, but this was of no avail.

An examining judge has been appointed to look into the incident. It is shrouded in mystery, but witnesses saw some cars leave the area just after the shooting.

Investigators said the victim was 28 and from Koekelare (West Flanders). He we shot at least six times when he was standing beside his motorbike.